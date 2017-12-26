CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
(CBS Local) — A Pennsylvania woman got the shock of her life when the monthly electric bill arrived and said she owed $284 billion.

According to the Erie Times-News, Mary Horomanski says, “my eyes just about popped out of my head.” The Erie resident added that her family wondered if something went wrong after they put their Christmas lights up on the house.

Looking on the bright side, Horomanski’s electric company did offer the 58-year-old a minimum payment option of just $28,156 due in December. The rest would need to be collected in November of 2018. “If we sell everything we own & then some just maybe in 100 years it just may be paid off,” the homeowner wrote on Facebook.

Penelec, Horomanski’s provider, later confirmed that an error had been made after the family contacted the utility company. “I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars,” Mark Durbin, a spokesman for Penelec’s parent company First Energy said. The home’s actual bill was recalculated to be $284.46.

First Energy claims a decimal point was mistakenly moved to the wrong place, which sent Mary Horomanski a bill that was larger than the national debt of Argentina, New Zealand, or Taiwan.

