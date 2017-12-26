Filed Under:Ethan Harp, Greek Orthodox Church, One World Trade Center, St. Nicholas National Shrine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Construction is on hold at the massive Greek Orthodox church, replacing the one destroyed in Lower Manhattan in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

As WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported, financial problems are catching up to the project.

At a blessing ceremony in 2014, former New York Gov. George Pataki spoke of the St. Nicholas National Shrine he had championed, going up next to One World Trade Center.

“We had remembrance. We had commerce,” Pataki said at the time. “But without Saint Nicholas, we did not have faith.”

But the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America now says the builder is suspending work at 130 Liberty St. The church admits that it is having money woes and hired outside auditors to see if funds are being mismanaged.

A statement on the organization’s website suggests confidence that work will start up again soon, but offers no timetable.

