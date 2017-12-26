NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The world’s most infamous drug lord comes to Brooklyn. Terror attacks strike in the Port Authority underground and on a Lower Manhattan sidewalk. A driver runs down people in Times Square. A bull goes on the loose in Brooklyn.

Whether it’s capturing the frightening or the frivolous, the year 2017 saw more people take to their phones and computers than ever as CBS2 shared breaking news events from across the Tri-State area. Here’s a look back at some of the most engaging videos watched by CBS New York’s Facebook following.

#1: ‘EL CHAPO’ COMES TO NEW YORK (Jan. 20, 2017)

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, one of the world’s most notorious drug kingpins, arrived in Brooklyn to face federal charges. It created quite a stir with our social audience. http://cbsloc.al/2DeWISs

#2: BRONX SCHOOL STABBING (Sept. 27, 2017)

A history classroom in the Bronx turned into a crime scene when a student allegedly stabbed two of his classmates — killing one and critically injuring another. http://cbsloc.al/2DfYt1Q

#3: PORT AUTHORITY TERROR BOMBING (Dec. 11, 2017)

See the moment a bomb went off underground near the #PortAuthority. NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT, CLICK IMAGE BELOW TO VIEW VIDEO. http://cbsloc.al/2DfozSt

#4: SLEEPOVER NIGHTMARE (Aug. 8, 2017)

It was supposed to be a fun overnight with friends, but an 11-year-old girl wound up in the burn unit after police say she was attacked with a pot of boiling water while she was sleeping. http://cbsloc.al/2Dfp2Ed

#5: HANDBALL ‘KING OF THE COURT’ CHAMPIONSHIP (Aug. 7, 2017)

Handball is a New York City institution. It’s recognized as one of the oldest sports in history and gave rise to every racquet sport currently played across the globe. As the handball capital of the world, the city holds the sport’s preeminent tournament. http://cbsloc.al/2Dhs9f1

#6: TIMES SQUARE ATTACK (May 18, 2017)

One person was killed and 22 others injured after a car plowed into pedestrians in Times Square. The suspect – identified as Richard Rojas, 26, from the Bronx – had no apparent connection to terrorism, and was arrested on driving while intoxicated charges in 2008 and 2015. http://cbsloc.al/2Ddvo77

#8: HORMONE OXYTOCIN RISK (Feb. 2, 2017)

A study found that a medication commonly given to women during childbirth may be linked to an increased risk of post-partum depression. http://cbsloc.al/2DgIsZi

#9: TEEN CHARGED WITH CHOKING MOM’S EX (Aug. 15, 2017)

A high school football player was freed on bond after his arrest on a manslaughter charge. 18-year-old Louis Moux had a big hug for his mother as he left the lockup in the Bronx, accused of choking her long-time boyfriend to death after Moux claims he was assaulting her. http://cbsloc.al/2Djeq7q

#10: HOME FROM THE HURRICANE (Sept. 25, 2017)

There were tears of joy as people trapped by Hurricane Maria finally began returning from Puerto Rico. http://cbsloc.al/2Dh1a2P

#11: CONVENIENCE STORE CRACKDOWN (June 15, 2017)

Hidden compartments, trap doors, sliding shelves that lead to secret rooms… could your local convenience store be hiding something? http://cbsloc.al/2DhB0wS

#12: BIKE ANTICS CRACKDOWN (Feb. 22, 2017)

Have you seen these guys around? What do you make of their antics? The NYPD is cracking down on them… http://cbsloc.al/2Dg9hNs

#13: THE BULL OF BROOKLYN (Sept. 17, 2017)

In a scene that you definitely don’t see every day, a bull got loose in Brooklyn – attracting a lot of attention in Prospect Park and on social media, and also leaving a child with minor injuries. http://cbsloc.al/2DhCbwi

#14: CLASH OVER COLUMBUS (Aug. 24, 2017)

The debate about the fate of the statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle prompted a lot of reaction. http://cbsloc.al/2wqBBfk

#15: FUNKY FOOD (March 28, 2017)

Pizza and chicken were pulled from New York City public school cafeterias because of contamination and choking hazards, like nails found inside chicken fingers.

https://www.facebook.com/CBSNewYork/videos/10154747840379024/

#16: BRONX-LEBANON HOSPITAL (June 30, 2017)

The shooter, identified as Dr. Henry Bello, died, along with one female doctor. Six others suffered gunshot wounds. http://cbsloc.al/2Ddb59M

#17: REMEMBERING A HERO (April 21, 2017)

FDNY officials spoke following a bunting ceremony held in honor of firefighter William Tolley. http://cbsloc.al/2oXRoM