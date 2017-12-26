1010 WINS– Earlier this year, seven-year-old Raiden Aguilera was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) — a rare form of life-threatening cancer that begins in cells which normally fight infection.
The boy’s one wish throughout his ordeal this year was to be a working member of a SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) team — and on Thursday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation made it happen with the help of Arizona’s Department of Protective Services SWAT team.
Raiden was given a SWAT uniform complete with a vest, helmet, and a fake gun for his mission to rescue stuffed animals which were being held captive in a nearby vacant office building by DC Comics villains Bane, The Riddler, Two-Face and The Joker.
Raiden had even thought about ways to trick his adversaries, asking one of the officers on his team if Bane liked pizza and kittens. When the officer told him yes, Raiden suggested ordering pizza and a kitten.
Elizabeth Fleming, Raiden’s mother, says “for a day of him being able to feel like he’s part of a team. That just makes it all worth it.”
“It was really fun. This is way much funner than birthdays or anything,” said Raiden.
Make-A-Wish Foundation grants 400 wishes a year to children battling life-threatening diseases. To donate and follow the organization visit Wish.org.
-Joe Cingrana