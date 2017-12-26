1010 WINS– This MLB player gave his parents a truly incredible Christmas surprise.
Twenty-one-year-old first baseman Pavin Smith, the seventh overall pick in this year’s amateur draft and a current prospect for the Arizona Diamondbacks earned a $5 million signing bonus for joining the team, and he put the money to good use.
In a heartfelt letter, he told his parents he had paid off the mortgage on their family home as a Christmas gift and recorded their priceless reaction as they read the note.
As you can imagine, the entire Smith family was completely overcome with emotion.
Smith later wrote on Twitter along with the video, “Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas!”
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana