1010 WINS– After non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma for the past three years, offensive lineman David Quessenberry finally made his long-awaited NFL debut.
David was diagnosed with cancer just a year after he was drafted by the Houston Texans, and although he lost close to 70 pounds during his chemotherapy sessions, he promised himself he would be back on the field one day.
He made his goal, playing in the team’s Christmas Day game on Monday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although the team took a loss (34-6), David won the day after also being named a team captain and leading the official coin toss, honors he says he wasn’t expecting.
Just as unexpected was the flimsiness of the ceremonial bell David ripped off the wall when he completed his treatments (a sign his strength training is going well though).
David truly takes the term comeback kid to new and incredible heights!
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana