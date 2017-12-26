NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials are urging people to bundle up and stay warm against the bitter cold as frigid temperatures are expected to last until the New Year.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, but it will feel more like the teens. The rest of the week will be even colder, with daytime temperatures reaching only into the teens and 20s with lows dropping into the single digits in some spots.

“With an arctic chill in our area through New Year’s weekend, make sure you bundle up outside and wear a hat, scarf and gloves,” New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said in a statement. “Stay indoors as such as possible, and help others to stay safe by checking on elderly family members, neighbors and people with increased health risks.”

Temperatures are to go below freezing tonight. If you see anyone at risk, especially those living on the street, please call 311. During #CodeBlue, shelter is available system-wide for anyone brought to a shelter by outreach teams. Accommodations are also available for walk-ins. pic.twitter.com/09C5Ch9ae6 — Homeless Services (@NYCDHS) December 26, 2017

Many were already braving the cold Tuesday.

“The wind is the worst part,” Bensonhurst resident Stephanie Sanjose told CBS2’s Marc Liverman. “You can’t do anything about it on your face.”

“Just move quick, just move fast you won’t think about it as much,” Brooklyn resident Carl S. said.

“Keep thermals on and make sure you have more than one coat, sweater, scarf, gloves, everything,” said Coney Island resident Doreen.

In Connecticut, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has activated the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol until Jan. 2, 2018.

“With bitter cold temperatures expected over the next couple of days, we must all take precautions and continue to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Malloy said in a statement. “If anyone is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 to find the nearest available location. I also encourage local communities to consider opening warming centers or other facilities to assist those in need.”

As the temperature drops, officials say stay indoors as much as possible but if you have to go outside, wear dry, warm clothing and cover exposed skin. Keep fingertips, earlobes and noses covered and wear a hat, hood, scarf and gloves.

NYC Emergency Management Urges New Yorkers to Prepare for Extreme Cold: https://t.co/McSGpOb9wU — NYCEM (@nycoem) December 26, 2017

Prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to hypothermia, frostbite and can worsen existing medical conditions such as heart and lung diseases.

