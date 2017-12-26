NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A minister and her teenage son were shot on Christmas Day in what may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Police are looking for the woman who shot them.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, the minister and her grandson went to buy groceries for Christmas dinner, but a stranger started following them outside of a deli, and pulled out a gun.

The Christmas Day crime happened on Fillmore Street and Highview Ave around 4 p.m. Police said 42-year-old Monique Hall and her 19-year-old son Dayvon were both shot in their car by a woman who mistook them for someone else.

“My grandson, the oldest one by a minute, is shot at. Like this don’t happen in my family,” Janice Watkins said.

Watkins said her grandson’s twin brother called the family outside before dinner, where Dayvon was losing consciousness in the car — shot in his shoulder and forehead.

His mother was calling 911, also bleeding where a bullet grazed her lower back.

“He’s bleeding in his forehead, she’s panicking for her son,” Watkins said.

Hall is a Christian minister in the neighborhood. Police do not believe she or her son were the intended targets and said the female suspect immediately drove away after shooting out the window of a black SUV.

“It coulda been the car or whatever. Nobody knows, but they will be caught,” Watkins said.

The family said the bullet that hit the woman’s back had ricocheted off a book she had in the car which likely saved her life.

She has been released from the hospital, but is staying with her son who is still being treated for his injuries.