NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From the start of a new presidency, terror attacks, hurricanes, sexual harassment and assault allegations, a solar eclipse and more, here are some of the news stories that made headlines in 2017.The Year In Pictures 2017
The presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, terror attacks in New York and Manchester, the Russia election investigation, and the fall from grace of some of the media and politics’ most powerful men highest historic shift in the nation. View the Photos
Top Social Videos Of 2017
When Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman came to New York, a Bronx high school became a crime scene, and vehicles became weapons of hate and rage, CBS2 was on the scene to bring it online across social media. Here’s a list of the most engaging videos, many which happened live. Watch The Videos
Top Sports Stories Of 2017
Plenty of big names left the New York sports scene in 2017, while some new faces arrived hoping to make their mark. We were reminded that expectations mean very little in sports, as the Giants and Mets entered the year with world-title aspirations but flopped — and the rebuilding Yankees team arrived ahead of schedule. Read The List
Top National Stories Of 2017
Hurricanes, California wildfires, mass shootings and #MeToo… Read The List
Ridiculous Quotes Of 2017
Bruno Mars on the Apollo Theatre, Jim Breuer’s favorite thing about New York and more. Read The List.
Uplifting Stories of 2017
A look back at some news stories that made us smile. Read The List.
Bizarre Stories Of 2017
hings that made us go “huh?” Read The List.