By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! It’s a bitterly cold start to the day with temps in the single digits and teens and wind chills WAY colder than that! We’ve got the type of cold setting in that is downright dangerous, so make sure you’re completely covered up if you have to be outside. Temps only reach the mid 20s around town today, but with a nasty wind chill once again.
Tomorrow will be even colder and it could even be record cold for some spots in the NYC region. Expect low 20s with wind chills in the single digits above zero to double digits below!
More of the same for Friday in terms of temperatures – extreme cold with harsh wind chills – but with more clouds and a chance for snow developing – better bet east/south of NYC… stay tuned and stay warm!