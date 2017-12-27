NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials are taking action to protect some of the most vulnerable residents as temperatures in some parts of the Tri-State area will only feel like the single digits on Wednesday.

As the temperature drops, officials say stay indoors as much as possible but if you have to go outside, wear dry, warm clothing and cover exposed skin. Keep fingertips, ear lobes and noses covered and wear a hat, hood, scarf and gloves.

Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lennox Hill Hospital, says those winter accessories play a vital role.

“The scarf is essential, that’s really where you lose quite a bit of heat and multiple wraps around your neck so you help to insulate yourself,” he said.

Those who are forced to brave the elements understand the need.

“I don’t want to be outside anymore,” one person said.

“The wind is the worst part. You can’t do anything about it on your face,” said another.

As temperatures drop, the need for warmth rises. On Tuesday, 311 received nearly 1,000 reports of heat and hot water outages.

In Garden City, National Grid crews worked to restore gas services to homes.

A Code Blue has also been issued throughout New York City from 4 p.m.to 8 a.m., meaning shelter is provided to anyone who is in need and homeless outreach is increased.

Prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to hypothermia, frostbite and can worsen existing medical conditions such as heart and lung diseases.

For more tips and information, click here.