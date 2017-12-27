NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On these cold nights, lots of us wonder what we can do to help those in need — and two brothers in Brooklyn decided to do something and became heroes.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman reported. Nick Fiorito of Bay Ridge was – like a lot of us – upset about the plight of the homeless, especially on these frigid nights.

“I tell myself I was going to do something about it, but I’d get into work, my to-do list would take over, and I didn’t do anything,” Fiorito said.

But then he did. With his brother Mike, he started handing out blankets twice a week with a handwritten note.

Now they are heroes – receiving certificates from Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams as part of the Hero of the Month program.

“The people of Brooklyn thank you very much,” Adams told the brothers.

Like most heroes, Nick Fiorito does not feel like one.

“The idea really just started small, man. It was just a family project of handing out a blanket,” Fiorito said. “A small act can go a long way, right?”

The brothers told CBS2’s Elise Finch last month that they chose purple as the color of the blankets because it’s considered the color of royalty. They think the idea can be uplifting to those who are down on their luck.

During the cold months, the Fioritos go out twice each week to distribute blankets. They say they hope to give out at least 1,000 by the end of the winter.