1010 WINS- This mom got an unforgettable Christmas present all thanks to her saving-savvy daughter!
Alyssa Hiple has been saving every $5 bill she gets for the past 3 1/2 years just to be able to take her mom on a well-deserved vacation to a place that’s always been on her bucket list, Italy.
“I chose Italy because that’s where her great grandpa is from so my whole life she always talked about how she would love to go to Italy and do anything to go to Italy,” Alyssa told 1010 WINS.
“So hearing her talk about it kind of turned it into a dream of mine as well!”
The 22-year-old college senior said she planned the trip because her mom has done so much for her and she wanted to show her how much she appreciated it.
“Honestly it’s a blessing to be able to do this for her,” she said. “This barely scratches the surface for my attempt to show her how much I appreciate her.”
The pair plan on visiting Italy in next Summer and we can’t wait to see the photos from their incredible adventures!
-Kayla Jardine