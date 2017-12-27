1010 WINS-When firefighter Kathleen Nichols heard sirens, this time it wasn’t for an emergency she had to respond to.
While visiting the Rockville Town Square Nichols was surprised with the arrival of her longtime boyfriend, Fire Captain Robert James along with a parade of fire trucks.
James exited the truck dressed in uniform and got down on one knee in front of the Christmas tree to propose to Nichols, who immediately said yes and the two locked lips in a sweet embrace. In the moment Bruno Mars’, “I Think I Wanna Marry You” played over the trucks’ loudspeakers along with celebratory sirens.
The Captain enlisted the help of their fellow firefighters at the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department to assist with the proposal and the entire crew got to celebrate the heartwarming surprise.
This couple definitely has a lot to celebrate for the new year.
-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana