Filed Under:54th Street, Midtown, Midtown Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a multi-use commercial building in the heart of Midtown.

The fire broke out around 3:50 p.m. on the top floor of the five-story building at 240 W. 54th St. off Broadway, the FDNY said.

The FDNY said a pool was involved in the fire and a health spa was affected. The fourth and fifth floors were on fire late Wednesday afternoon, the FDNY said.

54th Street Fire

A fire broke out in a commercial building on 54th Street near Broadway on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. (Credit: Christine Moran)

The Iguana Mexican Restaurant and Dance Lounge and the Wellness 54 spa are listed at the address. The historic Studio 54 – once a famed nightclub and now a Broadway theater – is located just down the street at 254 W. 54th St.

