NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a multi-use commercial building in the heart of Midtown.
The fire broke out around 3:50 p.m. on the top floor of the five-story building at 240 W. 54th St. off Broadway, the FDNY said.
The FDNY said a pool was involved in the fire and a health spa was affected. The fourth and fifth floors were on fire late Wednesday afternoon, the FDNY said.
The Iguana Mexican Restaurant and Dance Lounge and the Wellness 54 spa are listed at the address. The historic Studio 54 – once a famed nightclub and now a Broadway theater – is located just down the street at 254 W. 54th St.