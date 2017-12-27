NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants need this season to end, like immediately.

This team has repeatedly embarrassed itself on and off the field. New York has dealt with multiple player suspensions, the firing of both its general manager and head coach, a drama involving its franchise quarterback, and, oh yeah, a 2-13 record, the worst this once-proud franchise has produced since 1983.

Now there’s this: safety Landon Collins ripping second-year cornerback Eli Apple.

It happened during an ESPN Radio interview on Tuesday. Collins, who was recently named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in as many seasons, offered an unapologetic assessment of Apple, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

“There’s one corner that has to establish and needs to grow, and we all know who that is,” Collins said. “That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. Besides that, the other two guys, DRC (Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) and Jackrabbit (Janoris Jenkins), I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do. But that first pick? … He’s a cancer.”

The feud started a few weeks back when Apple denied having conversations with Collins about his behavior, which included him tweeting from the sideline during a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 14. Apple’s numerous bouts with professionalism have led to the former Ohio State star being benched on several occasions this season.

Apple played just seven snaps during Sunday’s 23-0 defeat at Arizona, all on special teams. Brandon Dixon and Darryl Morris did what they could against Cardinals star receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who finished with nine receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown.

While Apple’s draft status and ability seem to suggest he has what it takes to play in the NFL, it remains to be seen if he’ll still be a Giant next season. New York is in the process of interviewing general manager candidates following the firing of Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4. A new regime might want to rid the team of problems and start over.

Collins, who is highly respected in the Giants’ locker room, was placed on injured reserve after breaking his right forearm during the loss to Arizona. He had surgery on Monday.

The Giants host the Washington Redskins (7-8) on Sunday in their season finale.