NEW YORK (CBSNewYork.com) — The top 2017 box office movies saw the return of many familiar faces: A Disney princess, street racers and a lot – A LOT – of superheroes. Which blockbuster was your favorite?
Here’s the list of top draws as of Dec. 26, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com:
Beauty And The Beast ($504,014,165)
Wonder Woman ($412,563,408)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($395,627,411)
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 ($389,813,101)
Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334,201,140)
It ($327,481,748)
Thor Ragnarok ($309,454,093)
Despicable Me 3 ($264,624,300)
Logan ($226,277,068)
The Fate Of The Furious ($225,764,765)
Justice League ($223,133,455)