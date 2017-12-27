1010 WINS– Residents in Erie, Pennsylvania were slammed with 63 inches of powder in just four days due to lake-effect snow from Lake Erie.
Despite being blanketed with over 5 feet of white powder, many appear to be having a blast enjoying the winter wonderland.
Take David Dennis for example, who decided to use the record-breaking snowfall to bond with his grandson Aiden by coming up with a unique way to go sledding, using his tractor and a tow rope.
While more snow is expected to hit the tiny town this winter, sled rides are a quick way to turn an icy situation into a heartwarming moment!
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana