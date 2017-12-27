NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who has been slapping hateful stickers on businesses on the Upper East Side.
The first sticker was discovered on October 4, when an employee found a sticker with anti-black, gay, and Semitic statements on the window of a jewelry store at 962 Madison Ave.
The next incident took place several weeks later on October 30, at a clothing store at 1006 Madison Ave where an employer found a sticker with an anti-Semitic symbol.
The most recent incident occurred on December 2, at 970 Madison Ave. An employee discovered a sticker on the front of the jewelry store with an anti-Semitic symbol.
The person of interest in these incidents has been described as a white male between 60 and 70-years-old. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.