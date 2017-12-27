Bitter Blast: Forecast & Alerts | Cold Weather Safety Tips
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least one person was hurt after two subway work trains collided in an East River tunnel between Manhattan and Queens.

It happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday. There was a large FDNY presence at 53rd and Lexington as firefighters were seen heading down into the subway.

The station serves the E and M lines. Regular E and M service was already being disrupted this week by repairs to the 53rd Street Tunnel.

The MTA said the two work trains “bumped into each other” and said one employee was being treated for an injury. There is no impact to service.

