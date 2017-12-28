Arctic Blast: More On The Bitter Cold | Forecast & Alerts | Cold Weather Safety Tips | Tri-State Radar
Filed Under:185th Street, Bronx, Bronx fire, Prospect Avenue, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An extra-alarm fire was raging Thursday evening in a building in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

The fire broke out on the third floor of a five-story building at East 185th Street and Prospect Avenue, just west of Bronx Park, according to a tweet from the Office of Emergency Management.

The blaze was raised to three alarms and later to four.

The FDNY said 15 people were injured and 12 of them were in critical condition.

Smoke and traffic delays were expected in the area, and people nearby were advised to avoid smoke and close windows.

