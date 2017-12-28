NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have the husband of a young mother in Brooklyn in custody after she was found dead in her apartment building.
Tonie Wells, 22, was found dead Wednesday morning in her home on Sterling Place in Crown Heights. Neighbors reportedly heard the woman’s young daughter crying and called police for a wellness check.
Wells’ body was discovered at the bottom of the stairs into the basement.
“An initial determination deemed this person’s death to be suspicious and it is currently being investigated,” Deputy Chief Michael Kempfer said. “The deceased female has bruising on her neck and it appears she was either pushed or fell down the flight of stairs leading to the basement.”
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.