NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — We could see some of the coldest temperatures of the season Thursday with the wind chill making for a dangerously cold start to the day.

Thursday will be windy and cold with a high in the low 20s, but wind chills in the morning will be at or below zero followed by single digits in the afternoon.

“We strongly encourage all New Yorkers to stay inside as much as possible during this week as the cold weather continues,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter Wednesday. “Check on neighbors when you can and bring your pets inside.”

People are bundled up, doing whatever they can to stay warm.

“I got six layers on,” said Alex Cella. “Still cold and I got two pairs of socks on. Still cold, can’t feel my toes.”

“It’s totally freezing, like insane,” another person said.

While some are doing whatever they can to stay indoors and avoid the cold, there was a crowd of people at Bryant Park Wednesday night, some of them on the skating rink.

The bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days.

In International Falls, Minnesota, The National Weather Service reported that the temperature plunged to 37 degrees below zero, breaking the old record of 32 below set in 1924. Hibbing, Minnesota, bottomed out at 28 below, breaking the old record of 27 below set in 1964.

Meanwhile, strong westerly winds over Lake Erie picked up moisture, developed into snow and converged with opposing winds, dumping snow in a band along the shore from Ohio to New York, said Zach Sefcovic, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

As the temperature drops, officials say stay indoors as much as possible but if you have to go outside, wear dry, warm clothing and cover exposed skin. Keep fingertips, ear lobes and noses covered and wear a hat, hood, scarf and gloves.

Officials say prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to hypothermia, frostbite and can worsen existing medical conditions such as heart and lung diseases.

