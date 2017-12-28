BREAKING: Mayor's Press Secretary: At Least 6 Dead In Bronx Fire | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
Filed Under:Andrew Falzon, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Property Tax Prepayment, tax law

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City residents, like many others around the country, have been confused about how to handle deductions for property taxes in the wake of the new tax law.

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, about 600,000 New Yorkers will be affected by the tax law, and the majority of them make less than $75,000 a year.

“This is going to make for a tough situation for many people who have already been struggling to make ends meet,” de Blasio said.

How The New Tax Plan May Affect You: Answers From An Expert

But because of an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York City residents can prepay their third- and fourth-quarter property taxes for the city’s fiscal year, which extends into 2018.

The mayor does believe that the tax bill was crafted to target so-called blue states, and states with higher tax burdens.

“But I think there’s more to this than that. I think this was, first and foremost, an effort to give a massive tax giveaway to the wealthy and corporations. They had to find money to do it,” de Blasio said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Year In Review 2017
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch