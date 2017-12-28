NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good riddance to bad memories.
Thursday marked the 11th annual ‘Times Square New Year’s Eve Good Riddance Day.’ Visitors were invited to shred bad memories from the past 12 months in a Shred-It shredding truck.
People like Nicholas from Eatontown were hoping for a fresh start in 2018.
“I’m shredding my things I wanna get rid of from 2017,” he told 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius.
A massive shredder was pulverizing people’s bad memories. Many wrote the memories on a piece of paper and shredded it, just like that.
Miracle, 5, wrote down her wish.
“I wanna get rid of mean people because they be mean to me,” she said.
She’s hoping everyone will be a little bit nicer next year.