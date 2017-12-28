Arctic Blast: Cold Weather Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Cold Weather Safety Tips | Tri-State Radar
Filed Under:Alzheimer's Disease, Christmas, dementia, Holidays, Santa Claus

1010 WINS– This 86-year-old great-grandmother of Albuquerque, NM had an incredible visit with Santa Claus over the Christmas holiday.

karen rangel ht 03 jpo 171221 4x3 992 Grandmother With Dementia Proves She Could Never Forget Dear Ol Santa

(Photo: Courtesy of The Rangel Family)

Karen Rangel, who suffers from dementia, was always fond of getting her family together to pose with Santa at the mall every year.

After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 and going into hospice care, Karen’s cognitive abilities have degraded as she enters the disease’s final stages.

Incredibly, Karen’s ability to recognize her jolly ol’ pal briefly returned when she visited him with her family for a photo shoot with Hartsocks’ Photography.

24959117 10155137710422816 8969056346408062913 o Grandmother With Dementia Proves She Could Never Forget Dear Ol Santa

(Photo: Hartsocks’ Photography)

Her family says that when she recognized Santa she just held on and wouldn’t let go, and as you can see in the photos, Karen was perfectly content nuzzling in close.

See Also: Teen Surprises Emotional Stepdad With Adoption Papers for The Holiday

After their meeting, Santa himself was overcome with emotion and cried when the great-grandmother left.

25073450 10155137709112816 2219575811877282080 o Grandmother With Dementia Proves She Could Never Forget Dear Ol Santa

(Photo: Hartsocks’ Photography)

The family even got a chance to pose with their beloved grandmother and Santa – a treasure they’ll be able to cherish for years to come.

-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Year In Review 2017
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch