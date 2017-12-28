CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
TORONTO (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Canadian Football League said Thursday it would approve a contract for quarterback Johnny Manziel if one is reached with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who have the former Heisman Trophy winner on their negotiation list.

The team has 10 days to make an offer to the 25-year-old Manziel, who would remain on the list for another year even if he rejects the bid.

johnny manziel CFL Says It Would Approve Johnny Manziel Contract

Johnny Manziel of the Cleveland Browns (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The league in September said it would not approve a contract for Manziel until next season and only if he met certain conditions stipulated by commissioner Randy Ambrosie. The former Texas A&M star played two tumultuous seasons in the NFL until the Cleveland Browns released him in March 2016 amid a number of off-field issues.

Hamilton (6-12) finished third in the East Division last year and missed the playoffs. The team said it appreciated the league’s “diligence” and Manziel “for thus far demonstrating the attributes necessary to continue his career in our great league.”

