(CBS Local) — A couple’s date reportedly ended on a disastrous note after a 29-year-old woman was arrested for destroying $300,000 worth of artwork inside the home of a well-known Houston attorney.

Lindy Lou Layman was arrested on Dec. 23 on criminal mischief charges after allegedly damaging several painting and sculptures in Anthony Buzbee’s River Oaks home. Layman is accused of pouring wine onto three paintings and tearing others off the wall. The 29-year-old also reportedly smashed two sculptures inside the mansion, according to Harris County court documents obtained by KHOU.

Buzbee and Layman were reportedly on their first date when the mayhem began. Buzbee claims his date was drunk and he called an Uber to pick her up, but Layman refused to leave the estate.

“It’s not the first time I’ve had guests at a party of mine over imbibe,” the attorney said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Most leave when you ask them. She didn’t.” Buzbee’s jailed date was later released on $30,000 bond.

Among the list of damaged masterpieces reportedly damaged by Laymen were two Andy Warhol paintings valued at $500,000 each.

“She also pulled a Renoir and a Monet off the wall. Luckily those weren’t damaged,” Buzbee added.

