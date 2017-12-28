MINNEAPOLIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — A photographer is accusing Minnesota Twins star Miguel Sano of grabbing her wrist and trying to kiss her and pull her through a door after a 2015 autograph session.

Betsy Bissen accused Sano on Thursday in a tweet, saying what he did amounted to assault.

“I pulled back as he held onto my wrist,” Bissen wrote. “It hurt, how badly he was grasping my wrist, but he wouldn’t let go. I wasn’t going to give up my fight though. He then leaned down and tried to kiss me, more than once. Every time he did, I said no and kept pulling back. I was in a squatted position with my wrist throbbing. I screamed, no one came to help me. He finally gave up after a solid ten mins of fighting to pull me thru the door. I don’t even want to think of what he may have done, had he got me thru that door. No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me.”

This is not easy for me to share, but I feel I need to share it. This is my story. #metoo pic.twitter.com/PM6g6YuABf — Betsy (@BitzyBetsy) December 28, 2017

Bissen works as a photographer for publications including TwinsDaily. She said she had long been afraid to tell her story for fear of losing access to shoot Twins games. She says she screamed and resisted Sano until he gave up.

Sano denied the allegations.

“I unequivocally deny the allegation made against me today — it never happened,” the slugger said in the statement. “I have the utmost respect for women, especially those working in professional sports, and I deeply sympathize with anyone who has experienced sexual harassment. There is no place for it in our society.”

The Twins said they take the allegations seriously but made no other comment. Major League Baseball said it is investigating the incident.

Bissen didn’t respond to phone, email and social media messages from The Associated Press seeking an interview.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)