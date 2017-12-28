MUMBAI (CBSNewYork/AP) — At least 15 people were killed in a fire that struck a complex in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, early Friday local time.
NDTV reported the fire broke out at the popular Kamala Mills complex.
Fire official Balkrishna Kadam says eight fire engines battled the blaze for more than five hours. The cause of the fire that started around 1 a.m. Friday was under investigation.
The majority of those killed in the fire were women, officials told NDTV. More than a dozen injured people were taken to area hospitals.
Initial reports say the fire appears to have started on a third floor restaurant in the complex on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city.
The Kamala Mills complex houses commercial establishments, including news channels that had to drop their broadcasts, NDTV reported.
