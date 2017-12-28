Arctic Blast: More On The Bitter Cold | Forecast & Alerts | Cold Weather Safety Tips | Tri-State Radar
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The new tax plan has a lot of people asking questions, especially about property taxes.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes sat down with CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger for some answers Thursday – particularly about what the new tax law means for Tri-State Area residents when it comes to state, local and property taxes.

Schlesinger also addressed the question about whether prepaying property taxes is possible, and whether it’s a good idea.

For information about property taxes in the Tri-State Area, click the links below.

New York

New Jersey

Connecticut

