NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The new tax plan has a lot of people asking questions, especially about property taxes.
CBS2’s Andrea Grymes sat down with CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger for some answers Thursday – particularly about what the new tax law means for Tri-State Area residents when it comes to state, local and property taxes.
Schlesinger also addressed the question about whether prepaying property taxes is possible, and whether it’s a good idea.
For information about property taxes in the Tri-State Area, click the links below.