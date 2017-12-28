NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rangers are going to have to make due without one of their best offensive players for quite a while.
The team announced on Thursday that winger Chris Kreider will be out indefinitely due to a blood clot in his right arm. The veteran forward left Wednesday night’s 1-0 shootout win over visiting Washington in the first period and did not return.
Kreider has skated in 37 games with the Rangers this season, registering 11 goals and 11 assists.
New York recalled Vinni Letteri from AHL Hartford to take Kreider’s roster spot. The 22-year-old forward had 12 goals and nine assists in 31 games for the Wolf Pack.
The Rangers (20-13-4), who are currently tied for fourth place in the Metropolitan Division and occupy one of the two Eastern Conference wild card spots, take on the Red Wings in Detroit on Friday.