NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Ike Feldman and Pete Hoffman dive into UFC 219, which will showcase one of the year’s most anticipated matchups between Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Holly Holm. The guys also grab a few minutes with former champ Carlos “The Natural Born Killer” Condit (at the 6:05 mark) before his return to the octagon after a short retirement.
Considered one of the most entertaining fighters, Condit retired last year after a one-sided loss to grappling kingpin Demian Maia. Condit joined Pete and Ike to preview his return to the cage against the dynamic Neil Magny, talked about his future goals and shed light on how teammate Holly Holm looks ahead of her title fight Saturday.
Wrapping up 2017, “Outside the Cage” contributors Robbie Rosenhaus and Matt Casey pop in studio to give their UFC 219 picks and what they expect from the MMA world in 2018.
For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)