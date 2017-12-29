By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was another bone-chilling day across the area with some record cold temps from start to finish! Expect the cold to continue tonight but with more clouds. A few flurries are possible this evening with temps in the single digits and teens.
Tomorrow will be a bit “warmer”…but not saying much when we only hit the upper teens and low 20s. An Alberta clipper will race through, bringing with it a chance for a very light snowfall…looks like it’s in before lunch time and out around sunset! NYC should get a dusting to maybe 1″, with 2″ to the east & south. A few isolated spots out on the East End could get up to 3″.
On the backside of the clipper expect a reinforcing blast of polar air to finish 2017. It’ll be brutally cold with temps stuck in the teens and feeling way colder. And how about New Year’s Eve at midnight? Stay tuned to find out!