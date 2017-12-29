New York (1010WINS) 1010 WINS has teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Yasha, Loyal and Skywalker:

Yasha (16056) Yasha has got to be one of the cutest bunnies to ever step foot in Manhattan ACC. This little showoff is available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) Learn more about Yasha HERE.

Loyal (16147) Loyal is everything you want in a dog. Friendly, playful, outgoing, sociable, and best of all… loyal! Find this masterpiece at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard. Learn more about Loyal HERE.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Skywalker (17019) The Force is strong with young Skywalker! This lovable little lap-dog-of-a-cat is gentle, great with children, and friendly! Come find this beauty at Staten Island ACC, 3139 Veterans Road West. Learn more about Skywalker HERE.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

No mobile adoption events this weekend, but mark your calendar for these dates:

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.