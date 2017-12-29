Close out 2017 by visiting an original manuscript by Charles Dickens, catching some cool Japanese anime or going for a run.

Charles Dickens and the Spirit of Christmas

The Morgan Library & Museum

225 Madison Ave.

New York, NY 10016

www.themorgan.org

Reading A Christmas Carol or seeing it performed on stage or watching one of the many movie versions has become as much a part of the holidays as drinking eggnog, wearing ugly sweaters, and trimming the tree. For a truly special thrill, head to the Morgan Library & Museum in midtown to check out Dickens’ original manuscript, along with four other Christmas-themed novellas he wrote. A related exhibition explains the importance of the story to Dickens, his literary output, and his subsequent career and his oeuvre. Now through Sunday, January 14, tickets required.

The Complete Studio Ghibli

IFC Center

323 Sixth Ave.

New York, NY 10014

(212) 924-7771

www.ifccenter.com

Perhaps the easiest way to talk about the animated films of Studio Ghibli is to evoke any of a number of beloved classics from Disney. The lovable raccoon-bear-owl hybrid known as Totoro, from My Neighbor Totoro, is the equivalent, more or less, of Mickey Mouse in Japan, with the creativity of writer-director-animator Hayao Miyazaki compared to Walt Disney himself. Movies screened before 6 p.m. have been dubbed in English while those screening at night will be shown with subtitles. Now through Thursday, January 11, see schedule for details and ticket info.

Kwanzaa Celebration: Regeneration Night

Apollo Theater

253 West 125th St.

New York, NY 10027

(212) 531-5300

www.apollotheater.org

During the week-long celebration of African-American culture and African heritage known as Kwanza, you can reflect on different principles, such as umoja (unity), kuumba (creativity), and ujima (collective work and responsibility). The annual Kwanzaa Celebration at the Apollo emphasizes family, culture, and community, and features performances by Les Nubians and Abdel R. Salaam’s Forces of Nature Dance Theatre. Note that the Apollo is also running a book and toy drive for a local nonprofit. Saturday, December 30, see schedule for details and ticket info.

Family Fun New Year’s Eve

AMC Empire 25

234 West 42nd St.

New York, NY 10036

(212) 398-2597

www.balldrop.com

Whatever else you want to say about New Year’s Eve, it’s not really a family-friendly holiday. But the AMC Times Square theater complex makes the celebration fun for everyone. You’ll be able to take the young and old alike to watch Hollywood hits (rated PG-13 and under), dance to a live DJ, play arcade games, gobble popcorn, soda, and candy and count down to 2018 with party favors. Note: this floor is totally alcohol-free for all attendees, regardless of age. Sunday, December 31, 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., tickets required.

NYRR Midnight Run

Rumsey Playfield

14 East 71st St.

New York, NY 10021

(212) 310-6600

www.nyrr.org

Let the Times Square revelers revel. Instead you can get a jump on any fitness-related resolutions by welcoming the new year with a fun, fast race through Central Park. The annual Midnight Run begins at 12 a.m. sharp and will take you around a lovely four-mile loop, up the east side and down the west. Get there early for the pre-race dance party, face-painting station, and resolution wall, and plan to stay past midnight for drinks, snacks, socializing and dancing. Sunday, December 31, race begins at 11:59 pm, registration required.

Because of extremely cold temperatures this weekend, always check with event organizers to confirm details.