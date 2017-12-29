BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The bitter cold temperatures in New Jersey have forced towns to put off their polar bear plunges.
A fundraising event planned in Brigantine for New Year’s Day will now be held Jan. 13.
The switch comes after two other nearby towns — Ocean City and Ventnor — canceled plunges that were also scheduled for Monday. Those events have not been rescheduled and it’s not clear if they will be held.
Ocean City said on Facebook that all other events will continue as scheduled.
Officials in the three towns cited concerns about the safety of participants who would be jumping into the Atlantic Ocean.
The forecast for Monday calls for a high of around 20 degrees while water temperature likely will be in the mid-40s. Polar bear plunges planned for Monday in Atlantic City and Margate are still due to take place.
