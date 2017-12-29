NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are now combing through the debris to try and find answers as to what caused a fire in the Bronx that left 12 people dead, including four children.

The fast-moving fire started just before 7 p.m. Thursday at a building on Prospect Avenue and 185th Street near the Bronx Zoo, forcing residents outside on one of the coldest nights of the year.

“We are here at the scene of an unspeakable tragedy,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday night. “Based on the information now, I am very sorry to report, 12 New Yorkers are dead.”

The fire started on the first floor of the five-story walk-up building, trapping people inside. The FDNY responded in three minutes and around 170 firefighters worked in frigid temperatures to rescue about a dozen people.

“People were on the fire escape trying to get down on their own,” said neighbor Kimberly Wilkins. “People were screaming, ‘Fire! Help, fire help!’ We knew it was trouble.”

“When I wake up, all I see is the flames going up, kids are on the fire escape,” said neighbor Rafael Gonzalez. “It was one apartment and then it escalated to two apartments. It just kept going next and up — it escalated.”

As firefighters scrambled to save tenants, the Red Cross arrived on the scene to battle the tragedy in a different way by bringing warmth to those who desperately needed it.

Volunteers wrapped residents forced out in the cold in blankets and provided buses for shelter as temperatures lingered in the teens with the wind chill below zero.

“No coat or nothing, straight shorts,” said Gonzalez. “Straight shorts so I know, therefore, I know they had to be cold.”

Some good Samaritans also stepped in offering their neighbors supplies.

“It was families in there, we know all these people, we love them,” said Wilkins. “Bringing out blankets, trying to help people.

Police said a 1-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman and three unidentified adult males were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman, a 37-year-old and another unidentified woman were taken to Saint Barnabus Hospital, where police said they were pronounced dead.

Two others, a man and another male child were also pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital.

De Blasio said four others were fighting for their lives.

“This tragedy is without question historic in its magnitude,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. “In a department that is certainly no stranger to tragedy, we are shocked by this loss.”

City records show that there are open violations for the apartment building for defective carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. The defective detectors were on the first floor where the fire originated.

In total, there are 22 apartments in the building and no one has been able to go home yet.

Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Joe Esposito said a nearby school, Crotona International Academy, 2474 Crotona Ave., had been opened as a reception center for those displaced.