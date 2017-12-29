NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Red Cross is continuing to help dozens of residents who were forced out in the bitter cold by a fast-moving fire in the Bronx that left 12 people dead.

As smoke engulfed the building on Prospect Avenue just before 7 p.m. Thursday, family after family desperately ran out, barefoot and freezing, to try and get to safety.

“When I wake up, all I see is the flames going up, kids are on the fire escape,” said neighbor Rafael Gonzalez. “It was one apartment and then it escalated to two apartments. It just kept going next and up — it escalated.”

Reception Center for residents displaced by Bronx fire set up at Crotona International Academy: 2474 Crotona Avenue. — NY Red Cross (@redcrossny) December 29, 2017

As firefighters scrambled to save tenants, the Red Cross arrived on scene to wrap residents in blankets and provide buses for shelter as temperatures lingered in the teens with the wind chill below zero.

“No coat or nothing, straight shorts,” said Gonzalez. “Straight shorts so I know, therefore, I know they had to be cold.”

“It was like freezing point, so it was worse for people who wasn’t ready and dressed appropriately – with no shoes or any of that,” said one woman who was evacuated to a warming bus.

Some good Samaritans also stepped in offering their neighbors supplies.

“It was families in there, we know all these people, we love them,” said neighbor Kimberly Wilkins. “Bringing out blankets, trying to help people.”

Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Joe Esposito said a nearby school, Crotona International Academy, 2474 Crotona Ave., had been opened as a reception center for those displaced.

Twelve people were confirmed dead in the fire, including four children. Mayor Bill de Blasio said four people were also in critical condition and fighting for their lives late Thursday.

“This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter century,” de Blasio said. “Based on the information we have now, this will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.