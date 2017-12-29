Bronx Fire Latest: Fatal Fire Started By Boy Playing With Stove | Latest Videos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Eli Manning is going to be without his top two receivers for the Giants’ regular-season finale against the Washington Redskins.

Interim coach Steve Spagnulo said Friday that rookie tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Sterling Shepard will not play on Sunday.

MORE: Gettleman Introduced As New Giants GM, Vows To Restore Franchise To Glory

Engram, who leads the team with receptions (64) and TD catches (6), has a rib injury. Shepard, who leads the team with 731 yards receiving, has a neck injury.

Giants tight end Evan Engram, right, scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Tavarres King will miss his second straight game with a concussion.

Spagnuolo said the defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (finger, back, ankle), and offensive tackles Ereck Flowers (groin) and Bobby Hart (ankle) are questionable for the game.

Receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris sustained season-ending injuries in October.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

