NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Imaging the heat in your home stops working in the middle of the night.

Who are you going to call?

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, heating technicians say they’re busier than ever, especially during the latest bitter blast.

It’s during cold times like this Angela Fields and her husband, Everett, have to add additional blankets to their bed and wonder why they’ve lived in Westchester County for more than 30 years.

“If it was up to me, we would live in Florida,” Everett told Dias.

They say over the past few days, their home just wasn’t getting warm enough.

“It’s intensive, extensive cold. So it doesn’t seem to get a break,” Angela said.

So they were thrilled to get an appointment with the hvac contracting company Bruni and Campisi, since the couple knows business is extremely busy. The president of the company says phones have been ringing off the hook.

“On a busy day, we can get upwards of 300,” said Mario Bruni.

He said the No. 1 problem they’re seeing right now is failing heat systems.

“This is when they are really taxed to the max, and if there is a problem with them, this is when the problem is going to show up,” he said.

So they’re sending technicians out left and right, like Charles Dillon. He said customers are “extremely thankful” when he shows up.

On Friday, he was replacing a part in someone’s furnace, but he didn’t know what the next day would bring.

“That’s not uncommon,” he said. “We do emergency calls.”

Some technicians have been pulling double shifts, working through the night and fixing problems until 4:30 a.m.

“We are about 40 percent busier than we have been in the past weeks. The temperature change has impacted business dramatically,” customer service manager Jeffrey River said.

The company says it will make time for everyone, leaving the Fields happy to brave another winter season in New York.

Managers say they have GPS on all their trucks so they can let you know when you can expect your technician to show up.