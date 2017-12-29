HOWELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As lakes freeze in the bitter cold, they’re often temptation to people and their pets.

On frisky dog had to be rescued after it got stuck in some ice.

Ray Ryan has a strict order from his sister today, Duke — the 10-year-old golden retriever — must stay on a leash.

“He cannot be off the leash, not after the lake,” Ray said.

On Thursday, Duke was submerged in a lake within the villages complex in Howell.

“He loves chasing animals and things of that nature,” Ray said.

Stephanie Regina was the first officer on scene.

“Duke was probably about 10 yards out into the lake. He jumped out to chase some geese, got stuck on the ice. Ice captured him and he couldn’t get out,” she said. “I was definitely concerned. I wanted to get him out as quickly as possible. I think his size saved him.”

Adelphia firemen worked tirelessly to get him out.

“They tried to not have anyone go out there right away, tried using a ladder basket, but it wasn’t working so eventually the firefighter had to go out there,” Regina said.

Duke got all checked out at the vet and got a clean bill of health. He was ready to play again on Friday.

“For an old boy he’s doing well,” Regina said.

The high on Friday was 19 degrees.