JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A burning bystander is planning to file a $25 million lawsuit, after he was who allegedly was kicked and dragged by Jersey City police after a car chase ended in a crash.

The Jersey Journal reported Miguel Feliz has filed a notice outlining his intent to sue Jersey City and its police department. The West New York man claims officers involved in the June 4 pursuit used excessive force by dragging him away and handcuffing him inside an ambulance without probable cause.

The officers were responding that night to a car chase on Route 1 and 9 and Tonnelle Avenue, which ended in a fiery crash with another vehicle. Thirty percent of Feliz’s body was burned in the crash.

Video taken at the time shows a man in flames rolling out of the wreckage, police officers approach him with their guns drawn then one kicking him to the ground while at least one other joins in, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported at the time.

It turned out Feliz was the driver of the other vehicle, not the suspect they were looking for. Feliz was just on his way home to West New York from work.

“I just told them that ‘you got the wrong guy. Why are you guys hitting me?’ You know, with the guns out,” Feliz said in a court hearing in November.

Hudson County prosecutors say the man the officers were actually pursuing was Leo Pinkston, 48, of Jersey City. When he refused to pull over, police opened fire, causing Pinkston to crash into the car Feliz was driving and a utility pole.

Officers Lt. Keith Ludwig, Officer Eric Kosinski, Officer Francisco Rodriguez and Officer MD Khan have been indicted in connection with the incident, and they face several charges ranging from aggravated assault to attempted murder, according to the Hudson County prosecutor’s office.

A Jersey City spokeswoman said Friday the city doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.

