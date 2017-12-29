1010 WINS– Who needs a scarf when you can have this stylish and fluffy feline wrapped around your neck to keep you warm and cozy all winter?
Meet “Kemper,” a lovable black and white mix who lives at the New York City ASPCA and is looking for an equally loving home. In the meantime, he’s perfectly content snuggling up with whomever is near.
With temperatures reaching a record low in New York City, warm kitty cuddles are exactly what everyone needs.
Do you need a scarf? How about a companion? NYC residents can contact the ASPCA about Kemper and many other lovable animals currently in need of forever homes at (212) 876-7700 ext. 4120. Outside of NYC: Find a Shelter
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was the first humane society to be established in North America and is, today, one of the largest in the world. Follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana