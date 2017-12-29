1010 WINS-Vincent Raven was left in tears after opening a Christmas gift from his stepdaughter this year.
24-year-old Candace Terry was raised by her stepfather Vincent since the age of three. Vincent and Candace’s mother Terri Raven met at a grocery store in 1997, and three months later were engaged. The couple has been married now for twenty years.
Wanting to do something special this holiday season to show just how much Vincent means to her, Candace gifted him an Atlanta Falcons mug with all of the family members’ names inscribed on it along with a letter explaining why she was also taking on his last name.
Candace posted a video on Instagram of his reaction to the news along with the caption, “When I was the age of 3, you came into my life and treated me just like I was your own! Thank you for being the best dad in the world! You’ve always supported me, gave me the best advice, you molded me into the young woman I am today! My best gift yet to my dad, Vincent Raven!”
Though Vincent initially offered his last name to Candace when she was younger, her choosing to take it now means even more to him.
What a special Christmas surprise!
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana