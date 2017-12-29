Bronx Fire Latest: Fatal Fire Started By Boy Playing With Stove | Latest Videos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
Filed Under:Adoption, Christmas, Fatherhood, Holidays, Parenting

1010 WINS-Vincent Raven was left in tears after opening a Christmas gift from his stepdaughter this year.

24-year-old Candace Terry was raised by her stepfather Vincent since the age of three. Vincent and Candace’s mother Terri Raven met at a grocery store in 1997, and three months later were engaged. The couple has been married now for twenty years.

candace terry vincent raven 02 ht jef 171228 11x14 992 Man Gets Emotional When Stepdaughter Takes His Last Name For Christmas

Wanting to do something special this holiday season to show just how much Vincent means to her, Candace gifted him an Atlanta Falcons mug with all of the family members’ names inscribed on it along with a letter explaining why she was also taking on his last name.

See Also: Teen Surprises Emotional Stepdad With Adoption Papers for The Holiday

Candace posted a video on Instagram of his reaction to the news along with the caption, “When I was the age of 3, you came into my life and treated me just like I was your own! Thank you for being the best dad in the world! You’ve always supported me, gave me the best advice, you molded me into the young woman I am today! My best gift yet to my dad, Vincent Raven!”

Though Vincent initially offered his last name to Candace when she was younger, her choosing to take it now means even more to him.

What a special Christmas surprise!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Year In Review 2017
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch