NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With 2018 fast approaching, many people are thinking about New Year’s resolutions, and that includes kids.

Two days before the last day of the year, kids were playing at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan on the Upper West Side. There were projects to explore, and resolutions to think about.

“A resolution is a wish you make for the new year,” Shaylan Mahoney said.

He’s giving his resolution a lot of thought.

“Less ice cream,” he said.

Bella Das had something else in mind.

“I want to eat a lot more because I eat really slow,” she said.

Das told CBS2’s Jessica Borg that she’s looking forward to 2018.

“I wanna to be brave about myself, and stuff, and I don’t think when I meet new people that I talk that much, so when I meet new people I want to talk a lot,” she said.

Lily DiMeo, 11, said she isn’t completely sure.

“I don’t really have one, but if I were it would probably be not to fight with my brother and sister,” she said.

For little Dylan Thompson of Far Rockaway, it’s more leisure time.

“I like to play in a beach in the sand,” he said.

In the middle of a cold snap it’s nice to think about the beach. Some of the kids say they’ll be thinking more about their resolutions tomorrow.