EATONTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Pomeranian that was stolen from a New Jersey animal shelter on Christmas Eve finally has a home.

The dog, named Tub Tub, met his new owners – 5-year-old twins Lana and Alani — Friday.

pomeranian Dog Meets New Family After Being Stolen From Animal Shelter In New Jersey

(credit: Monmouth County SPCA/Facebook)

Their mother, Dominique Searight, said she saved up all year to adopt him from the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Eatontown.

A former shelter volunteer is accused of stealing Tub Tub on Christmas Eve, leaving Searight without a gift for her girls.

Tub Tub

Tub Tub has been found safe after being stolen. (Credit: Eatontown Police)

“I’m definitely feeling happy. I feel like the whole entire thing – I’m not going to say that it was worth it, but I’m just happy it turned out to be a good ending and that we’re finally through it,” she said Friday.

“I’m going to take care of him forever,” said one of her daughters.

“And going to bring him a bed and toys,” another added.

Tub Tub was missing for three days before a tip led police to 63-year-old Susan Bajew. Investigators say she stole the dog because she didn’t have the money for adoption fees.

