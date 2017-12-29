Bronx Fire Latest: Fatal Fire Started By Boy Playing With Stove | Latest Videos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a group of men they say robbed a teenage boy and woman in the Bronx.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was leaving his apartment near East 166 Street and Findlay Avenue around 9 p.m. on December 21 when the suspects forced him back inside.

The men brandished firearms and used tape to restrain the teen and a 52-year-old woman, police said.

They made off with a cellphone and roughly $5,000.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as Hispanic men with light complexions, approximately 30 years old, last seen wearing black coats, dark-colored jeans, hats, gloves and shoes.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

