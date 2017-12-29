NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Year’s Eve preparations are well underway in Times Square, with the annual confetti test Friday.
Brightly colored paper fell in front of the Hard Rock Café.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman reported, the little bits of paper add up to a total of one and a half tons.
In years past, upwards of a million people have crammed into the Crossroads of the World to see the ball drop and the confetti fly – more than a million people, and no bathrooms.
“No bathrooms, but that’s the way it’s been and it’s the way it’s going to be this year. But everyone makes due,” said T.J. William, of the Times Square Alliance, who added the cold temperatures could keep the crowd size down.
“I mean, it’s always hard to predict,” he said. “This is a huge, bucket-list item for a lot of people. There are a lot of people that have been planning this for a long time.”
The city doesn’t believe the cold weather will deter crowds. Security is also expected to be tight for the big event.
