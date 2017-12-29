LATEST: 12 Dead In Bronx Fire | Remarks From Mayor | WATCH LIVE | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
Filed Under:Local TV, TSA

Guns. Knives. Boxes of bullets. Throwing stars. A garden hoe.

Travelers tried to get a lot of odd and dangerous items through TSA airport screening at LaGuardia Airport and elsewhere this year, as shown on the #ProhibitedItem hashtag and highlighted on the Transportation Security Administration Twitter account.

According to TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the agency labels such items “voluntarily abandoned property” and given to Pennsylvania to sell off and pocket the proceeds.

Here’s a look at the kinds of items which ended up in the TSA’s “VAP” rummage bin since Christmas…

For more info on what you can and cannot bring onto a flight, check out the TSA.gov website.

